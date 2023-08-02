CHAMPAIGN — After nearly two decades of running a goat dairy and farmstead creamery, Wes Jarrell and Leslie Cooperband are ready to retire.
Their Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery at 4410 N. Lincoln Ave., C, was listed for sale Tuesday for $1.6 million.
Jarrell and Cooperband bought their farm in 2003, and their business was licensed as a Grade A goat dairy and farmstead creamery in 2005.
Since then, they've expanded their herd and now manage nearly 80 acres of perennial crops, according to the business website.
“Our goal is to find someone to continue what we’ve created here, and keep it part of the community,” Cooperband said.
They plan to continue the current operation as the property is marketed, but would like to make a transition by the end of the year, she said.
Their retirement plans aren’t set yet, Cooperband said.
“We’ve been so focused on the business we haven’t had time to focus on the next steps,” she said.
One thing they do know is they won’t be moving far.
"We'd like to stay in the community. We love the community," Cooperband said.
She and Jarrell bought a neighboring farm a few months ago and are in the process of restoring the farmhouse on that property, she said.
Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery is for sale as a complete package, so the buyer can come in and continue the operation, Cooperband said. Going with the property is a custom log home, several outbuildings and about 100 goats, 80 of which are being milked.
“This property is currently operating as home to a multi-faceted farm business producing Illinois’ first farmstead, nationally award-winning goat cheeses, as well as hosting thousands of visitors each year to on-farm events and farm-to-table offerings,” according to the listing by Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group.
The farm/dairy currently has five full-time employees and a few part-time employees who are eager to stay on with a new owner, Cooperband said.
“We have a great staff,” she said.
While she and Jarrell prefer a buyer who will continue their core dairy creamery operation, Cooperband said there are other farm-to-table and agritourism possibilities for the property, “as well as continuing to make great cheese.”