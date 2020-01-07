CHAMPAIGN — Premier Cooperative Inc. has donated $5,000 to support the annual Agriscience Fair at the Illinois Association FFA state convention.
Company officials met with state FFA officers in December to present the check to the Illinois Foundation FFA.
The three-day state convention is held each June and draws about 5,000 FFA members and guests, as well as 2,500 who livestream the event. The convention recognizes FFA members and chapters for their accomplishments throughout the year.
Premier Cooperative is an Illinois farmer-owned cooperative providing agricultural commodities and energy products, with 26 locations throughout central Illinois.