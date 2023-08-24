Our County Editor Dave Hinton sat down with John Fredrickson, co-chairman of the huge Half Century of Progress farm show held every other year at the Rantoul National Aviation Center, to get to know him and his role in the show a little better.
Please tell us about yourself, where you live and how you got into farming.
I’m not a farmer. I’m a grain-elevator owner. I live in Kentland, Indiana. I’ve been in the grain business for over 50 years. I grew up 2 miles east of Penfield. Going back to Champaign County is just like going back home again.
How did you get involved with I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club?
I had some friends that belonged to the club. I got interested in it, and before I knew it I was an officer in the club. I was president for eight years. This is the third show I’ve been the co-chairman with Russell Buhr. I’ve been in the club since about 2002. I’ve attended and participated in all the Half Century shows.
I&I puts on Historic Farm Days in Penfield every year and the Half Century show every other year. How is the club able to put on these two large shows?
We have a large group of collectors that devote a lot of time and effort to make it happen. There are in excess of 100 volunteers that help make the Half Century show go. Not all of them are members. Some of them are just volunteers who help us put the show on.
Can you please give us a history of the Half Century show — where it started, what it involved and how it moved to Rantoul?
The first show in 2003 was held at Henning the weekend before the Farm Progress Show, just across the road from the Farm Progress Show. After that, the Farm Progress Show moved to their permanent site in Decatur for their 2005 show. The Half Century of Progress show moved to the (former Chanute Air Force Base) in Rantoul for their first show there in 2005.
You serve as co-chairman with Russell Buhr. What are your respective responsibilities?
Russell and I work closely together along with our many volunteers to make the show happen. We will start planning for the 2025 after this year’s show is in the books.
Russell and I wear many hats. We coordinate things with the village of Rantoul. We work with the sponsors and the many chairmen, such as the food-vendor chairmen, the vendor chairmen, the tent chairmen, the gate people and many other duties that are necessary to make the show happen.
The show has continued to flourish over the years. What has that meant to the organizers, and do you see it growing further?
Attendance has grown in attendance every year since we started. All indications are that the 2023 show will be the largest we’ve ever held. We think it will continue to grow. It continues to grow because we are now known as the largest working vintage farm show. More and more people are aware of it. Many people have said, “I’ve heard about it for many years, but I’ve never been there.”
Is the Rantoul airport ideal for the event, and how does the village get involved?
The Rantoul airport is an ideal place to have it with over 100 acres of concrete and enough size that gives us room to grow. We have about 240 acres of tillable land on the airport grounds that give us the opportunity for live harvest demonstrations and tillage work.
We use Hangar 4, which is the old Air Force museum, to store some of our equipment on the base. We formerly used Hangar 2, which was sold. We have an excellent working relationship with the village, and if it were not for their cooperation, the show could not continue to grow.
What is the farthest people have traveled to attend?
We have one couple from Belgium who attend our show every year it’s held in Rantoul.
I know there’s a group from France that will be attending this year’s show. Many people from Canada will attend, and we’ve had past visitors from Germany and Australia.
What is your favorite part of the show?
My favorite part is working with fellow collectors. They’ve become very close friends. I have a collection of predominantly International Harvest tractors plus many agriculture signs and toys.
A year ago in August, I held an open house here at my building where I house my collection, and over a two-day period, over 500 friends attended. Many of them were connected with the I&I club and Half Century of Progress.