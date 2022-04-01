CHAMPAIGN — Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford was direct when discussing how much Wednesday’s rain affected area fields as farmers wait for the start of the planting season.
“Short answer: Quite a bit,” he said.
Ford said a week’s worth of dry, warm, windy weather would allow farmers to begin soil preparation, but next week’s forecast doesn’t look promising, with rain predicted a couple of times during that span.
“With this kind of rainfall, when we start pushing the 2-inch mark in a single day, it can change things a little bit,” Ford said. “Soils are very wet.”
The farther south in our area, the higher the rainfall totals. Champaign-Urbana received about 1.90 inches Wednesday, while areas south and east from Sidney to Homer and west toward Mahomet got about 2 inches.
“As it went south, especially in Douglas and Coles and Shelby County, they got 2.5, and one observer in Mattoon got 3 inches,” Ford said.
The rain was more like the tortoise than the hare — slow and steady. That’s good for preventing flooding but not good if you don’t want to see the soil saturated.
“It came not really in a burst but pretty much a consistent amount,” Ford said.
Soil-moisture measurements at the Illinois State Water Survey’s site showed Wednesday’s rain caused the saturation level to jump significantly, from 4 inches to 8 inches deep.
Even so, it’s still quite early, and farmers don’t need to be champing at the bit.
“I would say they’re getting antsy, but not too bad yet,” said Bailey Conrady, assistant manager at the Champaign County Farm Bureau.
She said “a few” farmers have tried to get in the field, especially to plant early soybeans.
“Some guys are going to wait for their crop-insurance date,” she said. “As soon as it gets fit, you’ll see guys out getting tillage work done.”
Conrady said most farmers would like to get started by at least mid-April.
“If it dries out in even the next week to 10 days, I think there would be some folks out and getting some early soybeans in,” she said.
Most farmers, she said, will retain their 50-50 split of soybeans and corn.
Conrady said the war in Ukraine has affected commodity markets, resulting in a great deal of volatility, especially in the wheat market. Wheat is a major export of both Russia and Ukraine, and the latter is also the fifth-largest corn producer in the world.
The country “is on virtually the same time frame with their corn crop as we are,” Conrady said. “They would be getting ready to plant it as well. There’s a lot of question if they are going to get their corn crop planted and get it harvested. Will they be able to ship it out.”
She said some have called for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency to open up acres in its Conservation Reserve Program for farming this year to try to recoup some of the potential losses to global markets as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We’ll know more going into the summer,” she said.
Larry Harbaugh, a semi-retired farmer in the Tuscola and Metcalf area, said farmers are always ready to get in the fields this time of year, and while they have to wait, there are still plenty of things they can be doing to get ready.
For instance, he said, if they haven’t done it already, they can be deciding on the amounts of fertilizer and chemicals they want to apply to each field, doing final prep work on their equipment, checking their planters and tractors — “getting ready to roll.”
“This year’s (planting) is not going to be very early because there’s anhydrous to put on,” he said, referring to anhydrous ammonia, a source of nitrogen. “Everything’s backed up. It’s not going to be really an early season.”
Kris Ehler, a sales agronomist for Ehler Brothers Co. in Thomasboro and certified crop adviser, said he’s a proponent of early planting (his 1-acre test plot planted Feb. 17, 2017, yielded 86.8 bushels an acre) but agreed it’s too early for farmers to be getting worried.
However, he said, the flipping of calendar to April today began the psychological countdown in farmers’ minds.