GIFFORD — A parcel of land on Gifford’s east side that has been used as a baseball field for nearly 80 years can be farmed despite being zoned residential.
The field was home to the Eastern Illinois Baseball League’s Gifford-Flatville team. But the team folded this year when not enough players could be found.
Norlyn Loschen, a former player who has served as the squad’s general manager in recent years, said he didn’t have much success getting enough players to come out for the team, so he sold the 4.1-acre plot to an area farmer.
It had been owned by a nonprofit organization.
There was some concern that a rezoning of the property would be required because it’s zoned R-1 residential. But Jonathon Couture, Gifford’s zoning commissioner, said that isn’t necessary.
“Under the zoning ordinance under R-1, it says that truck gardening and farming are allowed,” he said. “It is a permitted use.”