PENFIELD — Kenny Knight’s threshing machinery is one of the daily demonstration attractions at this year’s Historic Farm Days, which runs through Sunday in Penfield.
Demonstrations also run from corn shelling to a saw mill to a blacksmith shop.
Thursday through Saturday will include a tractor parade. Tractor pulls will be featured on Friday and Saturday.
The show will have a number of activities from games to kids day to tractor games to speaker to a kiddie train.
Abe Lincoln will also be present at the restored one-room schoolhouse.
There will be a church service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the old Penfield church.
This year’s featured equipment line is John Deere. The 100th anniversary of the introduction of the John Deere D tractor will be observed.
The D was built through 1953-54 and was one of the most popular tillage tractors of its day.
Other equipment brands will also be featured. More than 750 tractors are expected.