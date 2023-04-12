Gentlemen (and women), start your engines.
“In this area, the flag has pretty much dropped” signaling the start of the race to get fields planted, Sadorus-area farmer Steve Stierwalt said.
Stierwalt had just finished planting one row and one end row when he stopped to take a reporter’s phone call.
He is one of the early ones. Most area farmers haven’t started planting yet, but many will this week with a warm, dry forecast.
“The better-drained farms are ready to go,” Stierwalt said. “We missed most of the bigger rains here. Typically this time of year, we’ll get a big rain that fills up the pond.”
That heavy rain hasn’t happened this spring, so far, around Stierwalt.
Broadlands-area farmer Joe Rothermel was busy fixing tile and “picking up tree lines and things like that” on Monday and didn’t venture out in the field.
“I’ve seen a few guys out from a distance. Dust was flying,” he said. “I haven’t tried it yet.”
Rothermel said he might gauge the conditions later this week.
He said he generally waits to start planting when soil temperatures are warm enough and there’s no heavy rain.
“The ideal time is the middle of April, I think,” he said.
Stierwalt said farmers don’t generally get in the field this early.
“When I was at the university 100 years ago, they’d say wait until the soil temperature is 50 degrees,” Stierwalt said. “The most important thing for corn is, first, moisture, and it’s fairly warm. So if you have some warm days ahead of you, that seed will imbibe the moisture.”
Stierwalt said the temperature warms sooner in the spring than it used to and stays warm longer in the fall, “so we’ve got a little longer growing season.”
“When I was a kid, we’d not start (planting) until the last week of April.”
Corn acres to increase; beans to stay same in Illinois
According to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, corn growers in Illinois intend to plant 11 million acres this year, a 2 percent increase over 2022.
The soybean-planted area is expected to total 10.8 million acres, unchanged from the previous year.
The corn acreage nationally is also expected to climb — by 4 percent — while soybean acreage will be up slightly from last year.