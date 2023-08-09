This year’s popular Half Century of Progress tractor ride will be a tad shorter — about 25 miles — but the route will still include a swing through the parking lot at Country Health Care & Rehab in Gifford.
It’s a tradition appreciated by both drivers and residents.
“It’s the one time we can get the men outside along with the women,” said Glenda Shelton, activity director at the nursing home. “A lot of our residents here are farmers, and they thoroughly enjoy it.”
Ride organizer Ed WinkELman of Armstrong said more than 100 drivers already have signed up for the Aug. 24 tour of northern Champaign County (call him at 217-898-2512 to register). The trip includes plenty of soybeans and corn and pitstops at Ehler Brothers in Thomasboro and Illini FS in Gifford.
It peaks when the caravan cruises by Country Health Care & Rehab, many residents waving them on from chairs outside and others watching through the giant window in the south pod.
“It lets them reminisce a little bit,” Winkelman said. “You can read their lips: ‘I had one just like that.’“
We’ll have plenty more on the Half Century of Progress (Aug. 24-27 in Rantoul) in the coming days, including a special section that publishes on Opening Day.
