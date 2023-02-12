Top of the Morning, Feb. 12, 2023
— Congratulations to Russell Buhr, selected this week as The News-Gazette’s 2022 Farm Leader of the Year. He’s part of a family that has been farming in “the shadow of the Flatville church steeple” for more than 150 years. From grade school (Flatville) to high school (Rantoul) to college (Parkland), he never ventured from Champaign County, where he’s still contributing as co-chairman of Rantoul’s Half Century of Progress Show.
“This is quite an honor,” Buhr said, “because I know all the names that came before me.”
We’ll tell Buhr’s story in a special section that publishes on March 23 in The News-Gazette. On April 3, we’ll celebrate the 70-year-old and his family — as well as many past Farm Leaders — at Riggs Beer Co. in Urbana.
For ticket and advertising information, reach out to our Jackie Martin at jmartin@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5275.
— Ag writer Dave Hinton next month will kick off Year 3 of Farm Family of the Week, which again will include radio spots on WHMS 97.5-FM. Email nominations to dhinton@news-gazette.com.
Farm Leaders of the Year
1972 — Lyle E. Grace
1973 — Richard H. Burwash
1973 — Kenneth M. Kesler
1974 — Eugene Curtis
1975 — W. Stanley Wood
1976 — John H. Mathews
1977 — Gerald Compton
1978 — Jay Wallace Rayburn
1979 — Maurice Gordon
1980 — Keith C. Kesler
1981 — W.T. Hodge Jr.
1982 — Eldon Hesterberg
1983 — Charles L. Ehler
1983 — Luke M. Feeney
1984 — Richard C. Rayburn
1985 — Tom Barker
1986 — Paul E. Curtis
1987 — Fred Werts
1988 — W. Stephen Moser
1989 — Linden Warfel
1990 — Lloyde Esry
1991 — John Reifsteck
1992 — Lyle Shields
1993 — Lee Eichhorst
1994 — Jerry Wallace
1995 — Kent Krukewitt
1996 — Donald Wood
1997 — David Downs
1998 — Ray Aden
1999 — John Albin
2000 — Gary Grace, Roger Grace
2001 — Terry Wolf
2002 — Wayne Busboom
2003 — Lowell Heap
2004 — Steve Stierwalt
2005 — John Jay
2006 — Gary Luth
2007 — Dennis Riggs
2008 — Eric Rund
2009 — Paul Compton
2010 — Ronald R. Warfield
2011 — Dale Stierwalt
2012 — Jack Murray
2013 — Gerald Henry
2014 — Rick Nelson
2015 — Chris Hausman
2016 — Mark Pflugmacher
2017 — Jon Schroeder
2018 — Dan Schaefer
2019 — Laverl Byers
2020 — Ken Dalenberg
2021 — Stan Harper
2022 — Russel Buhr