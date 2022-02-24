One of Mike White’s favorite times of the school year — it’s National FFA Week — got even better Wednesday morning. At an all-school assembly at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High, he was announced as one of the state’s five district winners of the Golden Owl Award — the Heisman Trophy for ag teachers.
“I see it as an award for the school and district,” he said, trying his best to duck attention. “I like to do my work. I feel like I do what I do because it’s a calling — it’s what I was supposed to do — and not for accolades or attention.”
White, 50, plays a vital role in PBL’s proud ag tradition, where 80 students are involved in FFA and 215 are enrolled in ag classes. A University of Illinois grad, he arrived in 1994 and stayed put because “it’s a great location and a school district and community with tons of support for what we do. It’s a blessing to have a lot of great students whose success fuels the fire.”
The state’s overall Golden Owl Award winner will be announced in June.
