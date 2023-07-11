As president of the local Friends of Green club, Armstrong’s Ed Winkelman will mark his 71st birthday today accordingly.
“I’ll celebrate with all these John Deeres,” he said Monday from Penfield, where the I&I Antique Tractor & Gas Engine Club was setting up for this week’s Historic Farm Days.
Winkelman has 10 of his own John Deere tractors on display at a show that this year celebrates the 100th anniversary of the famous brand’s D model and E engine. What he’s most excited about, however, is the arrival of the third D to come off the production line in 1923; a Kansas man was en route with the classic on Monday.
“No. 1 and No. 2 … no one knows if they still exist,” Winkelman said. No. 3, he said, “is a beautiful tractor” that he saw firsthand at last month’s show in Lebanon, Tenn.
The hope is that at least 100 Model Ds will be on display in Penfield, including the I&I’s 1925 Spoker D, which will be raffled off at 2 p.m. Sunday. Regular tractor parades are scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Friends of Green — about 50 strong, mostly members of I&I — wlll be in their glory this week, “a chance to get together and all tell lies,” said Winkelman, who said he was 5 when his dad let him drive a Deere for the first time. “It’s what I was born and raised doing.”