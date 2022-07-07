TOTM tractor
There have been flashier tractors raffled off over the years at Historic Farm Days.

But Sunday’s prize — a Ford 8N with a V-8 conversion — will go down as the fastest.

“It looks like a regular tractor,” I&I Antique Tractor & Gas Engine Club’s Russell Buhr, “but it’s a lion, not a sheep.”

With a max speed of 50 mph, the Ford packs more punch than the tractors that will take part in Sunday morning’s parade around northeast Champaign County. On display at several area dealerships ahead of this weekend’s event in Penfield, it’s drawn curious looks. “Definitely something different,” said Rick Shields, who had it in his showroom at Shields Auto Center in Rantoul.

The winner among 400 ticket-buyers will be announced at 2 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds from the raffle will help the club maintain its fairgrounds. For information, call 217-595-5000.

Note: We’ll be at Historic Farm Days today for a story that will publish in Sunday’s print editions.

