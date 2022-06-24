The 25 students in the Champaign County 4-H program are telling their stories. And they want the public to participate.
Ages 8 to 18, they are from Champaign, Foosland, Fisher, Gibson City, Mahomet, Rantoul, St. Joseph, Seymour and Tolono. Some grew up on farms. Others are new to ag life.
Agriculture is important ... and cool.
“I’m so proud of them for taking a risk in this day and age,” said Jennifer Wherley, a lifelong 4-H volunteer and current agriculture teacher at Mahomet-Seymour High School. “It’s so easy when things are hard or expensive or tough for kids to back down and not take that opportunity, not take that chance. These kids are.”
The students have been developing their projects since the fall. They worked with their 4-H leaders to come up with goals. At the Champagn County Fair in late July, the projects will be exhibited, and the students will be recognized.
The local 4-H program has started an online sale, called Champaign County Investing in the Future Project Sponsorship.
“It’s a different way of looking at fundraising for a program,” Wherley said, “A baseball team, they sell raffle tickets.”
The stories can be viewed at tinyurl.com/yc4azze5.
Community members can learn about the students while also offering financial support.
“Those kids can use that money for the cost of a trailer or the cost of driving that trailer across the state,” Wherley said. “Those expenses have changed over time.
“It’s making it harder and harder for these kids to get those grass-roots lessons.”
The sale is currently live and will continue until July 10.