Hilda is the star attraction at Heritage High School. She sits on a secretary’s desk in the main office, “on display for everyone to see,” first-year agriculture teacher Emilee Sorensen said.
Hilda is a testament to the creativity of the FFA staff and students in Broadlands, who decided to reward the winners of this year’s Ag Oympics with the Golden Chicken. The backstory from Sorensen, a St. Joseph-Ogden, Parkland and UI grad who brought Hilda to life — eventually:
“We tossed around the idea of a golden pig, a golden cow, a cow pie (yes, a cow pie) and finally decided we thought a golden chicken would be a funny animal to sit in a teacher’s classroom for the year.
“I had originally purchased a chicken statue on Amazon. When it arrived, however, it was a windchime with elephants on it and not a chicken statue. So one of my kids went into Hobby Lobby and found the current chicken on clearance. We used golden spray paint to paint the chicken, then spray-painted a woodblock and used our Cricut to cut out golden letters to glue on the front of it.
“Once everything had finally dried, I furiously glued the chicken together the morning of our Ag Olympics.”
The winning seniors thought so much of the finished product that they opted to display Hilda near the front door. It was a fun end to a fabulous FFA Week at a school that embraces agriculture.
“By taking an agriculture class or seeing the things we do during FFA Week, this opens (everyone’s) eyes and shows them there is so much more to agriculture than just being a farmer, driving a tractor, and playing in the dirt,” Sorensen said. “I am a firm believer that it only takes one thing to spark your interest and to find your passion because that is exactly what happened to me and led me to where I am today.”