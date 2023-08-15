SPRINGFIELD — Chesney Thornton, youth division grand champion winner for her pen of rabbits last year, repeated that feat and did one better Monday at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.
In addition to taking home grand champion, the 13-year-old rural Monticello resident won reserve grand champion.
It feels just as exciting as last year, said Chesney’s mother, Amy. Maybe more so.
“We didn’t think we had a chance,” Amy said. “They weren’t as good as last year’s.”
Chesney wasn’t the only area resident to show a grand champion.
Fifteen-year-old Hunter Shike of rural Sadorus won grand champion barrow in the junior swine show.
The Thorntons took seven pens of rabbits in carriers to the state fair.
“My car was full, and my mother-in-law’s car was full,” Amy Thompson said.
They took five pens of New Zealand rabbits and two pens of Californians. Just like last year, the New Zealands came out on top.
“They grow a little bit faster than the Californians, so it’s easier to get them up to weight faster,” Amy said.
Chesney’s father, Charlie, said the key to producing winning rabbits is to “pick the correct doe and buck to breed together to get your high-quality meat.”
“You want the three rabbits that are going to be in the meat pen almost identical. You want them to be good rabbits too.”
Thornton said he leaves most of the work with the rabbits to his wife and daughter.
“I just pay the bills, and when I’m told to move something, that’s what I do.”
Amy said the rabbits are fed and weighed daily, and their fur has to be kept clean.
Despite living in rural Monticello, Chesney retained her membership in the LeRoy 4-H club because that was her original club of membership.
She also shows sheep and pigs.
The secret for showing top-notch rabbits?
“We pick out the most uniform pen, most alike that has the most meat on them,” she said.
Thornton, who attends school in Bement, competed against 30 other contestants.
It’s the first state fair grand champion for Shike. Last year, he showed the reserve Land of Lincoln goat.
A member of the Sadorus 4-H Club, Shike lives on a 5-acre farm with his family. He also shows pigs and goats.
His older sister, Olivia, shows pigs, sheep and horses, and his younger sister, Harper, shows pigs.
Shike attends Unity schools.
Thornton and Shike will have their animals on display in the Hall of Champions this week, and both will be in the Governor’s Sale of Champions on Wednesday.