TOLONO — Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon that briefly shut down a southbound lane of Interstate 57 south of Savoy.
According to a report from Illinois State Police, the incident happened about 12:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57 near mile marker 225, about halfway between the Monticello Road and Pesotum exits.
The report said a semitrailer that was in the left lane changed into the right lane and struck a passenger car, causing it to leave the road and roll over.
The two people in the car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at an area hospital, while the semi driver refused medical treatment at the scene.
State police said one southbound lane of I-57 was shut down for a brief period.