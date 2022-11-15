DANVILLE — Mark Gebhards, the Illinois Farm Bureau’s director of governmental affairs and commodities, will be the guest speaker at the 104th annual meeting of the Vermilion County Farm Bureau.
He will talk about working with legislators, the upcoming farm bill and the importance of members being involved with legislators.
The annual meeting is set for Nov. 29 at the Beef House banquet center in Covington, Ind. Doors will open for registration at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will begin at 6 p.m.
During the registration period, members will have the opportunity to bid on items in the Vermilion County Farm Bureau Foundation’s silent auction. The items are listed on the organization’s website at vcfb.info. Anyone not able to attend the meeting can submit a bid online. The auction proceeds help support the Ag in the Classroom program in Vermilion County.
The business portion of the evening will include recognition of the Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the Year, Farm Bureau Spokesperson of the Year, and the Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award winner.
Tickets are required for the event, and are $15 for farming M members, $20 for A+ members and $25 for associate “A” members.
They must be purchased by Nov. 23 at the farm bureau’s office in the Vermilion County Center for Agriculture, 1905-C U.S. Route 150 at Henning Road, Danville.
For more information about the annual meeting, contact the farm bureau’s office at 217-442-8713.