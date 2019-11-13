The Vermilion County Farm Bureau will hold its 101st annual meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Beef House Banquet Center in Covington, Ind. Doors open at 6 p.m. Illinois time with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m.
The keynote speaker is Rob Sharkey, a fifth-generation farmer from Bradford known in digital circles as “SharkFarmer.” Sharkey uses podcasts and a Sirius XM radio show to give farmers a platform for their stories.
There will be a silent auction and a rifle raffle to benefit the Farm Bureau Foundation’s Ag in the Classroom program in Vermilion County. The Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the Year, Farm Bureau Spokesperson of the Year, and the Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award winner will be awarded.
Tickets are required for the event and are available at the Farm Bureau office, 1905-C U.S. 150 at Henning Road, Danville. They must be purchased by Nov. 27.
For more information, call the Farm Bureau office at 217-442-8713.