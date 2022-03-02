MONTICELLO — “There’s more than corn in Indiana” at one time was a catchy tourism jingle for Illinois’ neighbor to the east.
But there were more soybeans per acre in Piatt County than anywhere else in the United States in 2021.
For the second straight year, Piatt led the state in average soybean yields. In 2021, that number was 76.1 bushels per acre, well above Champaign County, which came in second at 74.2, according to newly released figures from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Rounding out the top five counties were Macon (73.3), Moultrie (71.2) and Sangamon (70.9). Neighboring DeWitt finished just out of the top five at 69.2.
In scouring the figures, Topflight Grain Cooperative merchandiser Jeremy Glauner said Piatt County soybean yields were also No. 1 nationwide.
While farmers sometimes downplay bragging rights, Piatt County Farm Bureau Director Baley Milton said it always feels good to be at the top of the yields list.
“I would say farmers in Piatt County are excited to have this honor. It’s always nice to have the numbers come out and see Piatt County at the top,” Milton said.
Glauner said Piatt’s soybean yield wasn’t a complete surprise, given the growing season local farmers were blessed with last year.
“Emergence was great for everything,” Glauner said. And while excessive rains may have limited corn growth, it might have helped the later-maturing soybeans.
What did surprise him was the USDA figures for corn, which pegged Piatt County with an average of 212.8 bushels per acre, not even in Illinois’ top 10.
Glauner sees that as strange, since Champaign County led the state in corn at 222.4, with Macon and Moultrie also topping 220 bushels per acre.
“What sticks out like a sore thumb right now is that our surrounding neighbors out-performed us by 10 bushels an acre on corn, and I just don’t think that makes much sense,” he said.
He noted figures in smaller counties can vary more due to limited sample sizes. But he noted the corn crop might have been affected by flooding in June, when as much as 8 inches of rain fell on the area in two days.
“I think what ended up hitting corn a little bit was tar spot,” he said. “People complained about how quickly it dried down, so there was a tar spot problem, and it was probably due to excess rain June 24 and 25.”
He noted one thing that is consistent is Piatt County’s good soil and skilled farmers.
“It’s great land, there’s no doubt about it, and our farmers work very hard,” he said.
Milton agreed.
“I think we have some fantastic farmers here in our county. Their crop is very important, and they are sure to take great care of the land that they work each year,” she said. “I hope that they continue to see much success as planting season starts soon.”
The extra rain helped the later-yielding soybeans, with the only issue being a late harvest — for some up until Thanksgiving — due to fall rains.
“Our soils have a lot to do with the great role that agriculture has right here in Piatt County, and we should be thrilled that we have such a great place to raise crops,” Milton said.
What is also impressive about the soybean crop is it topped the nation despite not being heavily irrigated, something Glauner said highlighted Nos. 2 and 3 on the list.
He described grain prices as good at this point, but that like all businesses, a portion is being eaten up by higher costs, most notably for equipment and fertilizer.