RANTOUL — Cyrus Wilke would be perfectly happy if he were born in an earlier era.
New and modern isn’t really his style when it comes to agriculture. His family’s business shows it.
A prodigy of sorts, a then-16-year-old Wilke was active a couple of years ago on Facebook leading auctions for Wilke’s Classic Tractors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
What else would you expect from someone named after Cyrus McCormick, inventor of the first commercially successful reaper? (He has a brother named Steiger, after a U.S.-based tractor manufacturer.)
The family business sells about 200 antique tractors a year and deals in all manner of vintage farm equipment from harvesters to hay rakes, in all colors. It will be among those represented at the Half Century of Progress farm show in Rantoul.
Wilke is also avidly interested in the vintage ag-related signs sold by the company.
One of his favorite signs comes from Illinois — a milk-glass porcelain neon sign advertising Riechmann Brothers, a south-central Illinois John Deere dealership.
The sign, which still works, is from the 1930s and will be on display at the farm show.
The Wilkes farm about 3,200 acres and have about 1,000 head of cattle in south-central Wisconsin near Madison.
One of four children, Wilke is the only sibling involved with the business.
“Wheatland and Standard tread models catch our eye, as do any low-production rarities,” according to the company website.
Their inventory ranges from John Deere and International to Oliver and White.
“I’ve always been into it,” Wilke said of the farm life and the family business. “There was no convincing needed. I grew up playing with farm-equipment toys, and then when I was about 6, I started playing with the real thing.”
A modest sort, Wilke said he gets a lot of credit for knowing about vintage farm tractors and signs, but added, “I would say I know a little bit about them.”
He doesn’t stay up nights poring over material about vintage equipment. He has learned primarily by word of mouth.
His favorite tractor? A John Deere WA-17.
“Green Magazine did a whole write up on it,” he said.
Wilke has a knack for dealing with the public.
“I enjoy dealing with all the different people, working on tractors and getting them ready for sale,” he said. “You get a ton of calls” — 70 percent of them from people looking for information or parts.
His family buys tractors from all over the country at various auctions and private sales, all in person, with travel conducted by car or truck.
“I refuse to fly,” Wilke said.
Their tractors are sold individually, not at auction.
Among the individuals he has dealt with both as a buyer and a seller is Robbie Wolfe of the History Channel’s “American Pickers.”
That’s where Wilke’s love of signs and advertising comes into play — anything from an old dealership or gas station sign to a hardware store display or country store sign.
“I enjoy the tractors a lot, but I enjoy the signs the most,” he said.
The business “is very time-consuming,” he said. “We make sure all the little details are done and all the boxes are checked like matched tires.”
All the work goes on, even during planting and harvest season.
Wilke enjoys the business.
“You get to see a lot of changes through history, improvements, design changes, failures,” he said. “It would have been cool to deal with the equipment that we use now back then, probably like in the ‘60s or ‘70s. I really enjoy the muscle-tractor era.”
While autosteer can make things easier driving a tractor, Wilke is not a big fan.
“I don’t really enjoy that when it does it for you,” he said.
Wilke has been to every Half Century of Progress show since 2011 and makes it a priority.
His enjoys the demonstrations the most.
“I learn something every year,” he said. “You always walk out of there with a lot more knowledge.”