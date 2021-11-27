URBANA — All of Clark-Lindsey Village’s independent living residents have been relocated after a Thanksgiving eve water-main break flooded common areas in the Urbana retirement community.
There are 131 independent living apartments at Clark-Lindsey, occupied by individuals and couples. Each had the choice to stay with friends or family or have a room arranged for them at one of four local hotels.
“Residents who hadn’t chosen other arrangements were relocated late (Thursday) afternoon after being served a traditional Thanksgiving meal at Clark-Lindsey,” Marketing Director Karen Blatzer told The News-Gazette on Friday.
Residents are staying in groups of about 15 rooms apiece at The Hilton, Home 2, Homewood Suites and The Radisson, she said.
“Each hotel has a resident leader who will act as the primary contact,” Blatzer said.
“Resident leaders will participate in daily meetings where information regarding logistics and repair updates will be shared,” she said.”
The hotels cover breakfast for the residents, while Clark-Lindsey arranges lunches and dinners, she said.
The cause of the water-main break is still under investigation. There isn’t a clear time frame of when the repairs may be completed, but the hotel reservations have been made for one week, Blatzer said.
Though no resident apartments were affected, a boil order is in place while the repairs are being made. Residents can visit their apartments and retrieve necessities during their regular business hours, Blatzer said.
Other residents on the Clark-Lindsey campus — including those in Meadowbrook Health Center, Green House Homes and Meadows Edge villa — were not affected by the flooding or relocation.
“We are grateful to the community for the outpouring of support,” Blatzer said. “Several hotels and other retirement communities offered to provide shelter as well.”
Blatzer credited her staff and the Urbana Fire Department for responding quickly, and ServPro for a “tremendous job” clearing the water out.
“Many staff volunteered to change their Thanksgiving plans in order to make the residents’ transition as smooth as possible,” she said. “The teamwork among staff and residents was a wonderful example of the Thanksgiving spirit.”