CHAMPAIGN — Planet Fitness plans to relocate its Champaign gym next spring from its current spot at 2002 Glenn Park Drive to Market Place Plaza near Kohl’s.
The new location, projected to open in April will be larger, more than 28,000 square feet, compared to the current 20,000-square-foot gym, and will feature more equipment and “top service” amenities, according to Jake Hietpas, a spokesman for the chain.
On the way to Market Place mall: A Windsor Fashions store, set to open soon.
The chain carries party, holiday and special occasion dresses, accessories, shoes, and other clothing items.
