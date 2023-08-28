MONTICELLO — During the first night of hearings on a special-use permit for the proposed Prosperity Wind farm, Apex Clean Energy officials stressed the difference between this project and the previously-dismissed Goose Creek proposal.
“This is a much smaller footprint,” Alan Moore, senior development manager for Prosperity Wind, said at Monday night’s meeting.
The Goose Creek project involved a 300-MW wind farm in Goose Creek, Sangamon and Blue Ridge townships in northern Piatt County. The county board voted down that project in March after months of hearings.
Moore said Prosperity would have 50 turbines versus the 60 proposed in the failed project. He also stressed that the company has road-use agreements and drainage agreements that should alleviate concerns about the impact on roads and drainage tiles.
“You don’t have to take my word for this,” he said. “It is included in our application, and we are happy to discuss it if you have questions.”
Moore said the company was interested in Piatt County because of the amount of wind and it being a receptive community. He said the company would not use eminent domain and that all 92 land agreements were signed by property owners who wanted to participate.
The agreements covered more than 19,000 acres, but only 39 would actually be impacted above ground. Moore told those in attendance that the land zoned agricultural would stay agricultural.
“It shows wind turbines and farming are compatible,” he said.
Community members asked about how the project would affect school funding and asked for details about light pollution and construction. During much of the public questioning session, Apex officials asked to defer answering until other witnesses it considered experts testified or objected to questions they deemed irrelevant to the special use permit.
Mansfield resident Claudia Coil also asked Apex for a breakdown of how many signed contracts were from “absentee” property owners versus residents. Moore said he didn’t have those numbers available.
DeLand resident Jim Reed asked the company to elaborate on the ways it tried to contact the different drainage districts. Reed is a drainage commissioner. Apex representatives said they have communications showing they attempted dozens of times to contact the districts and got no replies.
Sidney resident Ted Hartke asked about foundation weaknesses and problems with saturated soils under the foundation. Hartke also asked whether the company considered the wind farm “community-minded” and, if that was the case, wouldn’t Apex have a working relationship with the local boards?
New legislation signed in January by Gov. J.B. Pritzker limits county governments’ ability to regulate new wind and solar facilities. The law prohibits counties from banning or establishing moratoriums on wind and solar development. It also establishes siting and zoning standards, which county ordinances may not be more stringent than, and standardizes procedures for counties’ review and approval of wind and solar siting or special-use permits. Apex officials stressed that the new law also authorizes a wind farm to cross or impact a drainage system as long as the damage is repaired within a reasonable time.
If approved, Apex expects the project to be completed by the end of 2024.
Additional hearings will take place at the Monticello Community Building on Aug. 29, 30, 31 and Sept. 5, 6, 7, 8 and 11.