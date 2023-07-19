Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
The restaurant questions are piling up in this week's Kathy's #Mailbag (2 p.m. Fridays online, 2 pages in print Saturday), including a number dealing with the status of the Arby's restaurant on South Neil Street.
"Are they being remodeled or are they closed?"
The answer: Yes and no.
As workers remodel the exterior and lobby, business continues as the drive-thru remains open.
Can't blame area fans of roast beef for being on edge, as the Arby's on Prospect Avenue closed for good in 2022 and other sites reduced hours. For now, though, it appears the South Neil location simply is sprucing up its look.