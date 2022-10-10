Area ice cream shops ahead of the carve in rolling out pumpkin favorites
If you love all things autumn and the treats of the season, wait till you see what local ice cream shops have to offer.
Among them: Jarling’s Custard Cup, Champaign, has a pumpkin pie snowstorm cake — made out of a yellow cake with a pumpkin pie snowstorm middle and caramel topping — along with a pumpkin pie snowstorm pie with a graham cracker crust.
Toppings for both are customizable, and if you want one, best to order ahead, warns assistant manager Kristin Rhodes.
“We go through them fairly quickly,” she said. “We usually need 24 hours notice.”
Just want a pumpkin ice cream fix for one? Custard Cup also has a pumpkin pie snowstorm in a cup.
They’re popular, and “they’re quite good, too,” Rhodes said.
The Main Scoop in Mahomet just rolled out its pumpkin ice cream and also has cinnamon ice cream available now, with peppermint on the way for the Christmas season, co-owner Jessica Hanson said.
If you’re more in a popcorn mood, The Main Scoop also has bagfuls of caramel corn in caramel apple and s’mores flavors, along with some fall craft sodas such as butterscotch beer, pumpkin and caramel apple. You can choose a soda and ice cream by themselves, or have them together in an ice cream float if you want, Hanson said.
Lainey’s Ice Cream, Danville, is serving pumpkin and s’mores flavors in hand-dipped ice creams.
“We can make milkshakes out of them as well,” said owner Jeremy McLaughlin.
Pumpkin is “super popular,” he said.
Lainey’s will continue serving its fall ice cream treats through November, “then we’ll switch off to some Christmas-y things,” McLaughlin said.
Want to make a whole meal out of it? Lainey’s just added Chicago-style hotdogs to the menu, “which are going over extremely well,” McLaughlin said.
Sidney Dairy Barn, Sidney, will next offer its popular pumpkin ice cream and pumpkin pie tornado (made with pumpkin ice cream, graham crackers and marshmallow and topped with whipped cream and caramel) the weekend of Oct. 21-23, co-owner Ella Beal said.
She and her husband, Jake, and her parents, Tonya and Ed Dunn, became the new owners last month.
Sidney Dairy Barn will end its Tuesday-through-Sunday hours Oct. 16 and reopen Oct. 21 for three-day weekends only, noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, she said.
On tap in Champaign
The owners of Central Illinois Bakehouse plan to open a second Martinelli’s Market bakery and deli at 500 N. Walnut St., C, this fall.
The owners weren’t reached, but a website post says this location will be open Tuesday through Saturday and offer all Bakehouse products, along with a full deli counter.
“We have an exciting line-up of sandwiches and salads planned, featuring all house-made roasts, spreads, and dressings. We’ll source menu staples like cheeses from our local farmer’s market neighbors,” the post says.
The new Champaign location, in the New Market Commons Building, will join another Martinelli’s Market in Bloomington.
In announcing plans for the Champaign location a year ago, Central Illinois Bakehouse co-owner Lauren Brokish said the space will be 4,000 square feet, “allowing for a new pastry kitchen and limited indoor seating, along with a large covered patio.”
Leadership changes
Champaign County Association of Realtors:
P.J. Trautman has been named the new president of the Champaign County Association of Realtors for the 2022-2023 term. He is a licensed real-estate broker, appraiser and part owner of the family brokerage Champaign County Realty.
Trautman is also property manager of Champaign County Realty Management.
Also a real-estate broker and appraiser in Florida, Trautman specializes in residential sales and appraisals, termed rentals, property management and short-term vacation rentals, according to the association.
Other 2022-2023 association officers include president-elect Jim Waller with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, Jayme Ahlden with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Central Illinois Realtors and immediate past president Stefanie Pratt with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group.
Newly installed directors of the group, Angie Kerr and Bridgett Laird, join returning directors Jeremy Brandow, Deanna Gauze, Laura Heiser, Tim Hoss and Bill Craig.
OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center:
With the recent retirement of Dr. Jared Rogers, OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center has named an interim president, Erin Rogers.
Erin Rogers has been with OSF HealthCare since 2017, most recently serving as regional director of business development.
Merged
Prairieland Federal Credit Union, Normal, has merged with the University of Illinois Community Credit Union.
In business since 1937, Prairieland had more than 7,000 members and more than $95 million in assets at the time of the merger last month.
UICCU has more than 46,000 memes and more than $490 million in assets.
UICCU is keeping two branches in Bloomington and Normal open and has brought Prairieland staff on board.
Grand opening
Michigan-based Harvest Solar celebrated the grand opening of its Champaign location at 2901 Boardwalk Drive this past week.
The company offers solar sales, design and installation for agriculture, commercial and utility-scale customers in the Midwest.
Tuscola after-hours
Tuscola Chamber and Economic Development will be holding its first business after-hours event in years, the organization announced.
It will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at TrustBank, 900 Progress Blvd., Tuscola.
The organization said business and other community members have met over the past few months to talk about what’s going on in Tuscola, and the after-hours event will hopefully reach those who aren’t available during the daytime.
Share news about your business: Deb Pressey can be reached at dpressey@news-gazette.com.