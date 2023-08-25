Ahead of today's Mailbag (2 p.m.): Drop in a business question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
More than a dozen businesses in the area are being funded through the latest batch of Back to Business recovery grants from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The newest grants are being made to businesses in the restaurant industry.
Here’s what local food businesses are getting by county:
Champaign County
— Jurassic Grill, Nando Milano, Cancun, UC Sub Inc. Casa Del Mar and Tres Nopales each getting $50,000.
— CU Scoops and Philo Tavern, each receiving $30,000.
— La Mixteca, $20,000.
Douglas County
— Flessor Family Confectionary, M Five Foods (The Pantry), Sol Del Mar Inc. and CDM Investments (Subway): Each receiving $50,000.
— Corn Crib of Newman, $30,000.
— El Rancho Grande: $20,000.
Ford County
— Vianna Yang’s Chinese Restaurant, $35,000.
— Kettles Tap & Grill , $10,000.
Piatt County
— The Brown Bag Inc.: $50,000.
Vermilion County
— Danville Boat Club, FL Subs (Subway, Westville): Each $50,000.
— VIPS Restaurant: $40,000.
— Rich’s Family Restaurant, $35,000.
— La Casa del Sol, $30,000.
— Julies Shooting Star Inc., $25,000.
— Lola’s Bar and Grill, $15,000.
— Sadie’s Place, $10,000.
— Ela’s Eatery Inc., $5,000.