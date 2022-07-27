Listen to this article
Alexander Comet, Charlie Wood and brother Miles Wood at the Comet home in Champaign on Friday, July 8, 2022.

In the upcoming issue of At Home magazine (subscribe here), Editor Carolyn Maille-Petersen introduces the innovative and energetic owners of the Beverly Grillbillies, a Champaign-based business that specializes in wood-fired barbecue.

The beef brisket on the smoker at the Comet home in Champaign on Friday, July 8, 2022.

An excerpt:

The three young entrepreneurs who started it — Alexander Comet (St. Thomas More) and brothers Miles and Charles Wood (Champaign Central) — have known each other since they were young.

Now between the ages of 18 and 22, they share a love of cooking.

Their youth, enthusiasm and friendship give them an edge heading into football — and tailgating — season.

"For as long as we can remember," says Alexander, "we all had our own passion for food and cooking, as well as an appreciation for how food brings people together, and that's something that from the earliest days of our friendship really bonded us."

