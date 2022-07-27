Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
In the upcoming issue of At Home magazine (subscribe here), Editor Carolyn Maille-Petersen introduces the innovative and energetic owners of the Beverly Grillbillies, a Champaign-based business that specializes in wood-fired barbecue.
An excerpt:
The three young entrepreneurs who started it — Alexander Comet (St. Thomas More) and brothers Miles and Charles Wood (Champaign Central) — have known each other since they were young.
Now between the ages of 18 and 22, they share a love of cooking.
Their youth, enthusiasm and friendship give them an edge heading into football — and tailgating — season.
"For as long as we can remember," says Alexander, "we all had our own passion for food and cooking, as well as an appreciation for how food brings people together, and that's something that from the earliest days of our friendship really bonded us."
Have At Home tips or story ideas to share? Email our editor at camaillepetersen@gmail.com.
