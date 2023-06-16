Kathy's #Mailbag goes live at 2 p.m. today. Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
CHAMPAIGN — Building is underway on the massive construction site for the new QuikTrip gas station and convenience store at 1509 N. Neil St., at the southwest corner of the Interstate 74 interchange.
Included in the plans is an 8,200 square foot store, eight gas pumps and four diesel bays.
QuikTrip is tentatively set to open early next year.