At 2 p.m. Fridays, our Kathy Reiser answers reader questions. Put her to the test by clicking here or email kreiser@news-gazette.com.
SAVOY — Willard Airport fliers, keep an eye out for larger planes in the near future.
American Airlines, the sole provider at Willard, is phasing out its 50-seat aircrafts for bigger models as an economic response to the ongoing pilot shortage.
American swapped out the 50-seat flight that went to and from Dallas and Savoy for a 76-seater, which first arrived this week.
“All of our flights will eventually get to those larger aircrafts,” Willard Executive Director Tim Bannon said. “It's a good thing for us, we need the seats — it’s a good thing to see larger planes coming to Willard.”