CHAMPAIGN — Despite the pandemic, home sales continue to increase compared to a year ago.
In August, 322 homes were sold, up nearly 24 percent from the 260 sold in August 2019, according to the Champaign County Association of Realtors. Year-to-date, 2,060 homes have been sold in the county, up 8 percent through this time in 2019.
Said Julie Roth, president of the local Realtors association: “Buyers continue to face greater competition with a limited number of homes for sale, calling for quick-decision making on their behalf and from some sellers who are sometimes faced with multiple offers.”
The median home sale price in Champaign County was $169,900, up 2.7 percent from a year ago. The average home sale price was $190,953, down 0.7 percent.
“Prices continue to rise and houses continue to sell no matter what the price range. This August has seen the highest sales total for the month since 2016,” Roth said.
She also credited the increase in sales to low mortgage rates.
“Mortgage rates hit another record low in the month of September, averaging 2.86 according to Freddie Mac,” Roth said.
According to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage was 2.93 percent in August, down from 3.62 percent last August.
Roth said home sales are only being limited by the number of homes available.
“If there were more properties for sale in the Champaign County region, home sales would be even higher than they currently are,” she said.
While the housing market quickly recovered from the pandemic, Roth said it has shifted many buyers’ priorities.
“Buyer demand for home office space has accelerated during the pandemic while some buyers are seeking more outdoor space or a space in their new home for virtual schooling or a home gym,” she said.