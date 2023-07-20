A followup to last week's Kathy's #Mailbag (submit new questions here or by emailing kreiser@news-gazette.com)
***
The new bakery coming to the Senator's Inn, Savoy, will be RegCakes.
RegCakes owner Regina Johnson plans to close her bakery and shop at Lincoln Square, Urbana, at the end of September and hopes to be in her new location in October, she said.
Johnson is switching locations partly for a higher traffic spot — and one that’s nearer to her home in Pesotum, she said.
She also plans to have expanded hours after the move, Johnson said.
“Primarily we just want a place where we can create a RegCakes atmosphere, she said.
At the Senator's Inn, she’ll be renovating the Senator’s Pub into a bakery/cafe, which will serve favorite bakery treats and some new things, such as breakfast items and coffee.
The space will need quite a bit of work before she moves in, Johnson said. Her commercial bakery is at Lincoln Square, and a new one will need to be built at the Savoy location.
She plans to have some limited seating at what may be called RegCakes at the Pub, and perhaps some outdoor seating, too, she said.
More in Sunday's "It's Your Business" column