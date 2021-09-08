CHAMPAIGN — Busey Bank will close two of its Champaign County branches — at 614 S. Sixth St., C, in Campustown and in St. Joseph — on Nov. 19.
Customers have already been informed about the upcoming changes in letters, according to Busey spokeswoman Kristen Bosch.
“After careful review and analysis, Busey made the decision to consolidate the local service-center footprint to ensure a balance in our branch network and broad digital banking services,” said Martin O’Donnell, an executive vice president and president of Busey’s central region.
“Busey is committed to maintaining a strong presence in our region,” he said. “With nine remaining service centers throughout communities in Champaign County, an extensive ATM network and robust digital-banking tools, customers will have many local convenient options.”
Busey Bank locations in Champaign County that are remaining open include the remaining four in Champaign, two in Urbana, plus locations in Tolono, Rantoul and Mahomet.
Busey Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Champaign-based First Busey Corp.
In July, First Busey reported second-quarter net income of $29.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.53, compared with $25.8 million and $0.47 in the second quarter of 2020.