Busey Bank is launching a new online and mobile banking service Monday.
The new Busey eBank and app will have “big changes,” according to the bank’s website.
The new service will allow customers to customize their dashboard, faster payment processing, near–real time alerts and debit card management.
Busey’s existing mobile service was to be offline from 3 p.m. Jan. 24 until the new service launches at 8 a.m. Jan. 27.
Customers will have to create a new password to use the new service, and the new app will be a separate download from the existing app. The company’s website acknowledged that “change can be hard” and cautioned customers that “we anticipate very high call volumes for several weeks post transition.”