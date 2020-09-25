CHAMPAIGN — First Busey Corp.’s newest board member is a familiar face.
The parent company of Busey Bank announced Thursday the appointment of Sam Banks, who recently announced he would be retiring as executive director of the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club in June 2021.
Banks has been a member of subsidiary Busey Bank’s board since 1994.
In a news release, the company described Banks as a “proven leader,” “effective community collaborator” and “successful fundraiser.”
Banks’ appointment brings the number of board members up to 10.
Earlier this year, two members — David Downey and George Shapland — retired from the board after a combined 52 years of service to First Busey.
They had been planning to retire in 2019 but stayed on after fellow member and Horizon Hobby CEO Joe Ambrose died unexpectedly in January 2019, and after board member Elisabeth Kimmel resigned in March 2019 — two days after she was charged in the alleged college-admissions scandal.
Also, board member Greg Lykins stepped down as chairman in July but will remain on the board. First Busey President and CEO Van Dukeman is now also the chairman of the board.
Lykins served as chairman of Main Street Trust prior to its 2007 merger with First Busey. He’s served as chairman of First Busey’s board since 2009, when he succeeded Doug Mills.