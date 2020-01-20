URBANA — Local entrepreneur Lori Gold Patterson has been appointed to Decatur-based Hickory Point Bank’s board of directors.
“Our access to Ms. Gold Patterson’s professional knowledge, entrepreneurial experience and insights into the Champaign-Urbana community brings another great resource to Hickory Point Bank,” said Dan Marker, president of the Champaign region for Hickory Point Bank.
Gold Patterson founded the digital consulting firm Pixo and is active in the local business community and has won numerous awards.
“With her business process and information technology expertise, she brings a unique skillset to our Board,” said Doug Schmalz, chairman of Hickory Point’s board. “As banking and financial industries continue to broaden their digital platforms, we believe Ms. Gold Patterson will help Hickory Point Bank continue to prosper in an increasingly digital environment.”
Hickory Point Bank & Trust has $640 million in total assets with locations in Champaign, Decatur, Peoria and Springfield.