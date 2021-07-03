Top of the Morning, July 3, 2021
No matter how much the tab from this weekend’s ice cream giveaway ends up being, the philanthropic folks at Catlin Bank will be happy to pay it.
“Absolutely,” Vice President Shanna Fisher said. “Anything to help our community. Hopefully it will help them remember our name: ‘That’s the bank that gave out free ice cream.’”
On Friday, customers at two Danville hotspots — Mike’s Chill and Lainey’s Ice Cream — were treated to a small scoop or cone. “Just tell them to put it on Catlin Bank’s tab,” the Facebook message read.
Today, it’s the same free deal at Danville’s
Dairy Barn (2 to 9:30 p.m.) and Custard Cup (noon to 9:30 p.m.). “We can’t buy you happiness, but we CAN buy you ice cream, and that’s pretty much the same thing,” the bank said.
The idea was generated during a recent staff meeting. No one hesitated, even as the potential price tag was discussed.
“It’s very nice of them,” Mike’s Chill owner Vicki Miethe said Friday afternoon, reporting that business was brisk. “Everyone’s excited and happy.”