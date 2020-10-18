Beyond the Boardroom: Arcola City Administrator Bill Wagoner
As a kid growing up in the Coles County city of Charleston, BILL WAGONER worshiped Kenny Battle and the Flyin’ Illini.
As a grown-up leading the Douglas County city of Arcola, he tries to go about his business the way his favorite team’s fearless leader did.
“Coach (Lou) Henson sticks out as a model leader,” Wagoner says. “He was by all accounts a great family man, was passionate about his players, while remaining relatively calm in demeanor, and worked to get the best out of everyone. I see a lot of those characteristics in Lovie Smith and hope that will translate to more success once football resumes.”
Wagoner, holder of two political science degrees from Eastern Illinois and city administrator of Arcola since 2005, took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 46th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I’m frugal in that … with a family of five, we are constantly at Aldi to restock on groceries and other essentials. I am thankful for cheap eggs and milk right now as we seem to go through two to three dozen eggs and three to four gallons of milk a week.
My philosophy on meetings is … less is often more. People are easily distracted, especially in our current virtual meeting environment.
If we can keep things brief and more focused, then we will often get more accomplished.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … making tough decisions and trying to find a path that works for the majority to move your community forward. It’s always a challenge.
Even at a smalltown level, there can be differing opinions between elected officials on what issues are important and how things should be done, but then you throw in residents that have their own different needs compounded by a mix of influences from outside individuals that have their own agendas, as well.
Social media has not helped any of this — too often, people do not have accurate information, but wholly have their own opinions and are willing to express them.
I can’t live without my ... 3-year-old twin sons, Luke and Isaac, who keep me grounded. It doesn’t matter how my work day goes, they are happy when I get home and are ready for me to take them for a wagon ride to the park to play or just read a story.
My single favorite moment of all-time in this job was … in June 2012, when we were fortunate to pull together as a community to host the Walldogs here in Arcola. I was a part of the core group of people that helped organize that event from the start, so it was incredibly rewarding to see the entire event and the projects come together.
While there were so many great moments that week, on Sunday evening, when the volunteers were all worn out after we got everything cleaned up, the remaining few of us jumped into the late Harold Good’s less-than-street-legal Geo Tracker for a group tour to see each mural and to celebrate the successful event.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … do the job, whatever it is, to the best of their ability. I am not the type to brood over people or yell and scream. It is more important to put your people into a position where they can succeed and then provide the tools and encouragement they need to do so.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... for Father’s Day. I bought myself a pellet grill and a new pair of New Balance shoes.
The most beneficial college class I took was … PLS 4275 at Eastern Illinois University, which was an internship. The department intern coordinator, Dr. Ed Brazil, in the spring of 1998 stopped me when I turned in my final exam and asked me what I was doing that summer because he knew I was staying in the area.
I replied that I was looking for a job, and he said ‘Good, because you are going to do an internship for Coles County Regional Planning.’ The executive director at regional planning, Doug McDermand, took me under his wing and gave me every opportunity to succeed, including hiring me as a full-time staff member.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 6 a.m.
My exercise routine involves … walking one to two miles every morning. It helps me get the day started on a good note and lets me run through what needs to get done.
My first job was … in high school, at the Charleston McDonald’s. The job was great for the most part, but on weekends, we would get the rush of EIU students at the end of the night that had a little too much fun so we had the mix of fights, rude customers and unpleasant messes to deal with.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... solid 8. From a community standpoint, many of our merchants and small businesses have been adversely impacted by the shutdown and are just trying to survive.
While our school is back open, I really feel for our kids. My daughter, Elizabeth, is a senior and her classmates have missed their prom, summer activities, fall football, volleyball and so much more. They are a resilient bunch and I hope they will be able to get some of these opportunities back at some point.
2020 would have been the 50th edition of the Broom Corn Festival, which would have been a bright spot in this year, but will have to wait until 2021 now.
One silver lining is that in a global pandemic, people buy cleaning supplies even more. With Libman as our largest employer in town, our community has been fortunate that people still have opportunities to work and provide for their families. Libman is even expanding right now, which is amazing.