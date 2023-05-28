Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Once he knew what he wanted to do for a living, DALE BOYER set one mighty ambitious goal: To become a bank CEO before blowing out the candles on his 35th birthday.
Check.
“Our chairman, Joseph Monahan, offered me that opportunity 12 years ago,” Boyer says, “and I accepted the position of president and CEO of Arcola First Bank on my 34th birthday.”
A 1995 Paxton-Buckley-Loda grad who earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Evansville, Boyer spent five years as a public accountant before making the transition to the banking business.
When he’s not on the job, it’s a good bet that the father of three is at a softball field somewhere — if not the one where Tuscola teammates Ella and Ava Boyer are playing that day, the one hosting the travel team he coaches or the Premier Fastpitch prospects he helps train.
Amy’s husband of 20-plus years, the proud dad of The News-Gazette’s 2022-23 High School Female Athlete of the Year, took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 182nd installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … analytical, funny and caring.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … put the customer first and handle their needs at an exceptionally high level, no matter the task at hand.
That would be followed closely by: Do what is expected of you without continual over-the-shoulder supervision.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … knowing that not everyone will like the decision that is made and that you will always be questioned on why you made the decision or how you handled a situation.
You have to remain confident at all times knowing you continually do what’s best for the organization.
When it comes to the single-most important question I ask job candidates during interviews … I really like this question: “Tell me about yourself, your family, your passions, anything that you’d like to share with us.”
I want to get to know the candidate outside of just their work-related skills. I want them to know that we care about them. We want talented, high-character professionals, but we also care for each employee and their family and want them to have proper work/life balance. I want to know what their “why” is.
Also, I always stress to them that I want the bank and their job to be very important to them, but business is not what their world should revolve around.
Faith and family should always come first. It does in my life and I hope it does in all my staff’s lives as well.
On my office walls, you’ll find … canvas prints of my kids playing sports.
I can’t live without my … Outlook calendar on my laptop and phone. Our schedule is busy with work, philanthropic commitments and busy, busy, busy kids’ schedules.
My professional role model is … Jeff Bonnett, a former supervisor of mine when I worked for Olive, LLP in public accounting out of college. He’s now a bank CEO over in Havana, Illinois.
He has been big influence in my life as someone who can balance professional and family life, has helped guide me into the leader I am today and has been a trusted confidant and advisor.
I’m frugal in that … I almost never pay full price for anything, especially clothes and shoes. Those items have to be on sale.
The first thing I do when I get to work most days is … check my calendar for the schedule that day, then jump on to Twitter and other social media to get caught up on things going on in the world.
For lunch, I like to … treat customers to lunch at one of our exceptional locally owned restaurants.
I wind down after work by … heading to the diamond or the gym most nights. I have two daughters in high school that play softball year-round all across the country, as well as high school basketball, and a 9-year-old son who is just getting going in baseball, basketball and other sports.
I enjoy being on the diamond coaching and working with not only them but other kids. I have been very blessed and fortunate to coach numerous talented kids in softball, basketball and baseball over the last 20 years.
As far as my most beneficial college class goes … this one may be a bit strange as I graduated with a degree in accounting from the University of Evansville, but it was probably Officiating.
It allowed me to become a licensed official in basketball, volleyball and soccer. It led me to refereeing a lot of high school basketball games in my last few years of college that provided some much-needed discretionary income those years.
Plus, it allowed me to see that side of the game, learn to deal with various situations and how to handle tough conversations in stressed environments at an early age.
The last good book I read was … “You Win the Locker Room First,” by Jon Gordon and Mike Smith. I have read it a few times. Great advice for both professionals and coaches.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 6 a.m.
The first job I ever had was … at the local IGA in Paxton as a stocker and cashier right after I turned 16.
I had to do something to pay for gas in the car.