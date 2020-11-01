Beyond the Boardroom: CliftonLarsonAllen's Bethany Hearn
By now, anyone could fill a few pages with all of the downsides of the pandemic-plagued year that’s been 2020.
So BETHANY HEARN will take a crack at the upsides.
“I learned how to use a miter saw and air hammer — who knew these could be so much fun?” says the Champaign CPA, as well as “lay hardwood flooring and redo a deck.
“I started to meet virtually with clients and team members across the country who I rarely saw in person before; connected more with my team as we worked together to adapt to working remotely while staying on top of so many changes impacting our clients; and enjoyed spending more time with my husband as I am home so much more than before.
“I should also add that I have been inspired by the creative way families with younger children have adapted to create memories that will last a lifetime.”
A Northern Illinois grad and principal in the forensic and valuation services group at CliftonLarsonAllen, Allen took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 48th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... buying a house on a small lake — or pond, as my husband would say — last year. We didn’t need a different house, but we fell in love with the peaceful, more private back yard and bought a house we didn’t need.
It was the best decision we could have made, especially considering how 2020 has turned out. We have had an abundance of home improvement projects to keep us busy and working together — laying hardwood floors and redoing our deck were two of the projects — and the beautiful back yard to enjoy during quarantine.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they get a bad rap and are often viewed through a negative lens. But meetings can provide an opportunity to build trust, increase transparency and promote accountability for a team.
When viewed through a creating-opportunities lens, almost any meeting can go from being a dreaded commitment to a time for positive impact on people and decisions. The attitude we bring to meetings has an impact on others and the meeting in general.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... feeling the weight for the success of my team.
The most beneficial college class I took was … a long time ago. I still remember my cost accounting professor from Northern Illinois University and how he didn’t let the blue-suit, white-shirt culture of public accounting in the 1980s stop him from wearing colorful ties and socks.
What did I learn? It is perfectly OK to be me.
Thank goodness because I don’t know how to be someone else.
When it comes to my single favorite moment of all-time in this job … I love what I do. I know that may sound cliché but I love mentoring others in the business valuation niche I am part of, I love teaching valuation theory and methodology, I love helping business owners understand the value of their business, and I love helping clients.
So what is my single favorite moment of all-time? It has to be when I realized I am in the perfect profession and the perfect firm for me.
I can't live without my ... Nespresso lattes. It isn’t the caffeine — although in the morning, it’s nice to have. It’s everything about making the lattes, from choosing the brew — does it feel like a Hawaii Kona day or maybe pumpkin spice? — to frothing the coconut milk, enjoying that first satisfying sip and even holding the warm mug.
Funny story: I wasn’t quite as alert as usual making my coffee the other day. I got the milk frothing no problem, but after I pressed the button to brew the coffee, I realized I forgot to get a mug. That jolted me awake more than the caffeine ever had.
As far as my one unbreakable rule of the workplace ... I think assuming positive intent goes a long way in how we work together as a team and trust each other.
Everyone makes mistakes or has a bad day from time to time but when we assume positive intent, we start with the view that others mean well and gave their best, rather than jumping to conclusions.
Sometimes, it can help us see that maybe the other person is struggling and in need of a little grace.
I'm up and at 'em every day by ... 5 a.m. — except on weekends. I often sleep in until after 6 on weekends.
Why 5 a.m.? Because I need my morning workout — I just am not very good about working out later in the day.
My exercise routine consists of … running three days a week, typically between four and six miles — unless I am training for a half-marathon. I also participate and sometimes lead a group fitness class.
When the quarantine started back in March and our fitness center closed, we formed a group call the Quarantones and started working out together through video calls. When the weather improved, we moved from video calls to parking lots, where we could socially distance but still be together.
We even participated in a virtual 10K run together, Hope Isn’t Canceled. Our group grew from the original four to 11 now.
As the weather is getting colder, we are reorganizing to small garage groups connecting through video calls so we can continue to inspire each other and stay in shape.