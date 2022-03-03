“Flabbergasted” was the first word that came to mind two springs ago, when Tinley Park Pastor LOUIS TYLKA got the message from the Vatican:
Pope Francis himself would like for the then-49-year-old Chicagoland native to succeed the Rev. Daniel Jenky as the bishop of the Catholic diocese of Peoria.
“It’s a good thing I was sitting down,” says Tylka, who on Thursday officially took over as bishop of a diocese with about 150,000 Catholics in 26 counties, including Champaign, DeWitt, Piatt and Vermilion.
The one-time Purdue undergrad, passionate Blackhawks fan and proud owner of two Yorkshire terriers took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
Today the Holy Father accepted the resignation of Bishop Jenky. I now succeed him as the 9th Bishop of the Diocese of Peoria. I ask for your prayers as I assume the full responsibility of shepherding our local Church.— Bishop Lou Tylka (@bshplou) March 3, 2022
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … respect everyone. Appreciate everyone for their unique gifts and talents.
Everyone has a role to play, so show respect for each individual’s contribution to the whole.
The worst jobs I ever had ... were both in high school.
One was packing boxes at a catalog company at Christmas time. I appreciate this hard work, but it wasn’t for me. I like to interact with people, not with boxes, so I found it very difficult to just be in front of a packing table for eight hours a day with very little human interaction.
My second worst job: trying to be a caddy. I discovered I’m allergic to fresh-cut grass — and they’re constantly cutting the grass on a golf course.
Needless to say, I only lasted a few days.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they’re necessary, but should have a purpose and limited to a time frame — usually no more than 90 minutes at most.
When it comes to my exercise routine … exercise? What’s exercise?
The hardest thing about being a leader is … letting go and trusting others. So often I/we think we can do it better. I/we can’t.
A good leader surrounds himself or herself with good people, and that enables the leader to let go and allow others to flourish.
I can’t live without my ... prayer life — especially the Eucharist/Mass; car; vacations — this is when I really recharge my batteries; Chicago Blackhawks; and pizza.
My professional role models are … Pope Francis, who shows that renewal is a constant calling and emphasizes the call of discipleship; Cardinal Blasé Cupich, who demonstrates good leadership in setting priorities, trusting processes and staying committed to the vision that has been set forth; and Betsy Bohlen, who demonstrates a deep commitment to the church while emphasizing the excellence required in the business aspect of the church.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 6 a.m. Time for prayer to center the day on the Lord.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a … 10. The pandemic has impacted our lives in so many different ways. Attempting to see the good from it, I am hopeful that it has taught us the lesson to care for each other better.
Perhaps we’ve learned to prioritize things in our lives in a way that values our relationships as family and community to carry forward. We’ve also needed to learn how to "stay connected" in ways that are new and exciting.