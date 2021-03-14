It’s challenging times like this that COLLIN CARLIER hearkens back to the words of wisdom spoken by the namesake of the business he now runs.
“No matter the variables,” Carlier can hear John Royse saying, “the answer is always the same: ‘hard work.’”
On a 1-to-10 severity scale, the CEO of Champaign-based Royse & Brinkmeyer Apartments puts the effect of a pandemic that’s entered its second year as a no-doubt-about-it 10.
“The labor crisis was — and is — deep and harmful,” Carlier says. “Meanwhile, the capital markets went bonkers — favorably. This creates a K-shaped curve which will need to be reversed at some point.”
But that’s for another day. On this one, the Parkland and UI grad carved out time to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 67th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... you’re allowed to make any mistake — unless it relates to effort or integrity.
I can’t live without my ... fall trip to Colorado. I’ve found myself with the urge to take a solo trip to the Rockies in October/November for the past five or six years.
I find it invigorating to get to high altitude, read, think, camp and reset your perspectives and goals.
My business role models are ... my uncle, David Foster, who taught me that if you have enough experience/information, you can manage your risk down to zero; Mike Royse, who teaches that conventional wisdom should be challenged and that all of your efforts need to contribute to enhancing community; Bob Glasa, who taught me the value of communication and how to manage with your ears.
And lastly, I’d say Yvon Chouinard, who reminds us how important it is for leaders of industry not to lose touch with the value and perspective that comes with producing things with your hands.
My father, Dan Carlier, also instills this concept.
I’m frugal in that ... I take extra pride in using physical items all the way to the end of their useful life.
This also means I get to receive criticism on the tennis court when my shoes have literal holes in their soles.
My philosophy on meetings is ... we’re fond of multiple daily meetings amongst multiple teams.
However, several of them are optional and also “open” so that folks from different departments can log in and participate even if they aren’t directly involved in the project.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... Organizational Behavior, from Dr. (Gregory) Northcraft at the Gies College of Business.
This course was integral in viewing companies as fluid collections of people with their own unique strengths. Sort of like a Rubik’s Cube to be solved in order to unlock the efficient creation of customer value — quite different than the conventional wisdom of “raise revenue, lower expenses.”
When it comes to the hardest thing about being a leader ... this is a challenging question. I suspect that being a follower would be more difficult than being a leader.
If you follow, you’d have to carefully subscribe to other people’s ideas and hope they also meet your own values, needs, etc. But if offered some autonomy and resources to achieve goals you set, you’ll have a better chance to create the kind of outcomes you find desirable.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 6:30 to 7 a.m. Not terribly early but I would say I’m a morning person.
I generally get more value from myself for the first five hours of being awake than the last five hours.
My exercise routine involves ... daily pushups and yoga, not extreme but enough to keep my back limber.
I play tennis two to three times per week and intermittently swim, cycle, jog.
When it comes to the worst job I ever had ... I’m thankful for all jobs I’ve had but one that wasn’t my favorite was probably working as extra help as a ticket taker when the Bears played at Memorial Stadium.
I was an undergrad and without anywhere to park I walked to the stadium from off-campus; it was usually cold and rainy and a lot of standing around. While it qualifies as least favorite, it’s not a regret.