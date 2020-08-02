Drive a few miles in any direction around C-U, and you’re likely to see their work — from high-rises (309 E. Green St.) to higher-ed (Parkland’s Applied Technology Center), Hamilton Walker’s to the home of the Illini hockey team.
Broeren Russo built, renovated, restored or added on to all of those, as well as a slew of other popular C-U destinations — the Virginia Theatre, the Crystal Lake Aquatic Center, the Stephens Family YMCA, the suites at Memorial Stadium.
The Broeren in the company name is for STUART BROEREN, who started the Champaign construction business with his 25 percent shareholder father, Wayne, 43 years ago. The Russo is for John, who’d known his future business partner since their grade school days at St. Matthew and decided to join him a decade after the company launch.
Broeren, who now serves as chairman of the firm with his name on it, took time out to answer a few questions
Jeff D’Alessio in the 35th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is …
- tell the truth, no matter what. All you have is your integrity, and it is tested every day.
It takes a lifetime to build and one lie to destroy.
My single favorite moment of all time in this job was …
- at one of our family picnics, observing the number of families we’ve supported and children we’ve educated. Very humbling.
I can’t live without my ...
- peer support group. Being able to openly discuss any type of issue with those who are ‘walking in your shoes’ was invaluable.
I’m frugal in that …
- I still complain about the cost of a Starbucks.
The biggest business risk I ever took was ...
- buying the Hilton Hotel on campus and turning it into student apartments.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ...
- a river cruise on the Danube through Western Europe.
The most beneficial college class I took was …
- Finance 364 at the University of Illinois. I have used information from this class in every facet of my life on a continuing basis.
My philosophy on meetings is …
- be prepared.
I’m up and at ‘em every day by …
- 6 a.m.
My exercise routine is …
- four to five times per week biking, hiking, walking, golf. Walk and carry is the best. I usually get in 12,000 to 15,000 steps a day.
The worst job I ever had ...
- was installing fiberglass insulation in homes. Crazy itchy.
The hardest thing about being a leader is …
- making difficult personnel decisions.
On a 1-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic and stay-at-home order has been a ... 3. The golf course was open, so the only real impact was dining out and our weekly dancing at the Buffalo Chip (in Arizona, where he now lives part of the year). Not too bad.