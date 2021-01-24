Beyond the Boardroom: Willard Airport's Tim Bannon
They’re 74 feet long, 19 feet tall and 54,000 pounds heavy, with names like Sir Baboon McGoon, Memphis Belle and Hell’s Kitchen.
At last check, there were 49 of them left in the world — only nine of them operational, including the one Willard Airport Executive Director TIM BANNON got to experience up close and personal last year.
“My favorite moment in this job was having the opportunity to take a ride in a B-17 Flying Fortress,” he says. “Willard Airport is a frequent touring location for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Aluminum Overcast Tour. In mid-2020, I had the privilege of taking a ride, a memory that will last a lifetime.”
A Southern Illinois grad with three aviation degrees, Bannon was promoted to the top job at the UI-owned, Savoy-based airport in June 2019 following management stints in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Bullhead City, Ariz.
Bannon took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 60th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My business role model is ... my grandfather, Dr. Charles R. Parker, who passed away in 2018.
He was a WWII and Korean War veteran, a private pilot and enjoyed a 60-plus-year career as an optometrist.
He always encouraged me to pursue a good education, pay yourself first with savings and retirement, and to work hard. I owe a lot of my work ethic to him.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... treat all staff members with professionalism and respect, and always remain customer service-focused.
Without our customers, we wouldn’t be here. Taking ownership and accountability of your work is a close second place.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... setting standards and expectations for all staff members throughout an organization and consistently applying those standards.
Employee relationships are a critical part of any leadership role; building those while balancing workplace standards can at times be challenging to navigate.
I can’t live without my ... iPhone. In true millennial fashion, my cellphone is my connection to family, my career and the world. As much as I don’t like admitting it, it’s truly a resource I can’t do without.
I’m frugal in that ... I always try to find the best deal for anything I purchase, from a new dress shirt to a new car.
It’s likely that when I finally decide to buy anything, I have done plenty of research into the purchase to ease any potential buyer’s remorse.
Sometimes, I wish I didn’t put so much thought into every purchase, but I just love a good deal. I try to find the right price point where quality and cost align.
The biggest business risk I ever took was ... moving from Grand Rapids, Michigan, 2,000 miles to Bullhead City, Arizona, for my first leadership position in the airport industry, at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport.
I gained valuable experience as their assistant airport director, a position I held for just over two years. It absolutely paid off, as it launched my career into airport leadership and, ultimately, to my current role with the University of Illinois-Willard Airport.
I couldn’t be more grateful for that opportunity and am happy the risk was taken.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... purchasing a new construction home in Mahomet when my wife and I moved to the area in 2018. Until 2018, we had strictly rented throughout our lives so we could remain flexible in our career choices.
It’s a nice luxury to have a new home free of maintenance and repairs, which now allows us to spend more time with family.
Of course, we take on the occasional home project, but only when we have time.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 6:30 to 7 a.m. I have never been an early riser, although I have heard there are a lot of benefits to getting up early every day.
The worst job I ever had was ... working as a warehouse helper at a retail flooring company, Tile Works, located in Manteno.
This was my first job, in the summer of 2003 at the age of 16, consisting primarily of manual labor, for $6.50 an hour.
My position included warehouse management and performing residential deliveries of sheetrock, ceramic tile and hardwood flooring. This wasn’t enjoyable work to say the least and certainly didn’t pay much.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... 7. Like many people are probably feeling throughout the past year, our family has felt a bit isolated. We miss things like birthday parties, concerts and attending Chicago Bears and Cubs games.
In addition, the airport and airline industries have taken a big hit, with airline passengers down nearly 70 percent. The pandemic has allowed my family and I to reflect on the important things in life and has allowed us more time together, which we are grateful for. I am certainly hopeful for better times ahead in 2021.