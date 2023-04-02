With the college Class of 2023 about to enter the working world, we asked local leaders for their best bits of advice about the job-search process — from résumé prep to interviewing.
1. Follow this catchy seven-step plan.
DEMOND DADE, Urbana’s rhyming fire chief: “To stay off the radar of HR anxiety, fill out applications in their entirety.
“Don’t submit an off-the-shelf ‘résumé’ when applying for a job. Tailor it to highlight your strengths, and stand out from the mob.
“Before you show up to Interviews, research how you should dress. Ensure your ensemble articulates success.
“Don’t be afraid to speak boldly and just be yourself — or you’ll appear fictitious, like a little interview elf.
“Be prepared to ask questions, collect real-time information — and inquire about the benefits package, culture and compensation.
“Be deliberate in your follow-up; don’t leave anything to chance. Schedule your next meeting time and date in advance.
“My ultimate advice: Be above reproach. Find someone who does all these things well, and make them your coach.
“I would gladly spend time with anyone who would like to have someone look over their resumes and help provide some interview prep prior to them submitting job applications.”
2. And this five-stepper.
Longtime Champaign sandwich king JIMMY JOHN LIAUTAUD: “If I was looking for a job in this economy in 2023, I would approach it with an attitude of gratitude.
“I would search in the space that appeals to me, and if I was lucky enough to get chosen for an interview, I would do the following:
“First, thank them for the opportunity to be interviewed.
“Second, be ready to accept the pay they are going to offer.
“Third, reiterate your willingness to start immediately.
“Fourth, be sharp, look them in the eye — yes, sir; no, ma’am — and let them know should you be hired, you will do whatever it takes to make it happen.
“And fifth, leave out the ‘How are we?’ Leave out the me-me-me. Make it all about the company, the opportunity and your willingness to serve its mission.
“I think this nails the job every time.”
3. Talking about your dream to one day work in Chicago while interviewing for a job in Champaign is a no-no.
2016 Athena Award winner and Kirby Wealth Management Chief Operating Officer DENISE MARTIN: “We all know the basics, right? I mean, be on time, don’t look at your phone, dress appropriately, know about the company and be prepared to ask questions.
“But try to make sure the questions are things you really want to know to help you decide if you want the job. We can tell when they are questions you read on the internet.
“And from experience, when asked what you are looking for, ‘just a high salary’ really isn’t that impressive.
“We are trying to hire people long-term. You should eliminate the narrative about how you really are using this as a two-to-three-year stepping stone to what you want to be when you grow up. Or that you can’t wait to get out of the area.”
4. Look the part — and not just during the interview.
BankChampaign President MARK BALLARD: “We once hired a staff member who came to their interview dressed very professionally. She was wearing a business suit and looked like she would fit right into the financial world.
“When she showed up Monday for her first day, a different person arrived. She had shaved half her head and dyed the hair on the other half blue.
“She didn’t make it past 8:10 a.m. in her 10-minute banking career.
“Moral of the story: The old saying ‘dress for the job you want’ applies to your time in the office as well as during your interview.”
5. Have a doozy of a story to tell.
Meyer Capel President JEFF DAVIS: “Try to have something on your résumé that can be a conversation topic — whether it’s your club baseball team winning a national championship, a mission trip or something else unique that can be a conversation topic and help set you apart from other applicants in the interviewer’s mind.”
Illinois Public Media Executive Director MOSS BRESNAHAN: “Most job interviews start with some version of ‘tell me about yourself.’ You can make a good impression by preparing an authentic story that shows what a fascinating person
you are, more than just a job applicant.
“What was your major influence growing up? What are your passion projects? What was the epiphany that led to your career choice?
“And how does this all lead to your being the perfect candidate for the job?”
6. Don’t obsess over the job title or starting pay.
UI Foundation President/CEO JIM MOORE: “When exploring job opportunities, be as purposeful and thoughtful as possible and try not to fixate on the title or paycheck. Think about what you will get, or want to get, out of the job and how you can add value to your employer.
“Too often, a nice title or a little more compensation might sway your decision, when more weight should be placed on the organizational culture, people and the opportunity for professional development. Jobs that measure up to your expectations and contribute to your professional and personal growth typically provide a pathway to a successful career.”
7. Know this going in: No hiring manager worth a hoot is looking for average.
ANGI FRANKLIN, Urbana schools’ assistant superintendent of HR: “Due to the staffing shortages in positions across the country, it feels like everyone is hiring and competing for the same people. Folks are not going to have a hard time finding a job, but it will be a bit more challenging to find the job they want for the long term.
“My best advice is something my father in-law shared with me almost 20 years ago. He said that it takes very little to be ‘above average’ and that above-average employees advance very quickly, because most people are average at best.
“Do the soft things to make you better than average. Go to work consistently and don’t use all your sick days if you’re not sick. Take pride in your work performance — no matter what the task at hand is.
“Do more than what is expected from your supervisor/company and you will stand out. Don’t get involved in drama and don’t be negative. Be the super-fun employee others want to be around when they are not at work.
“If you are above average, please give me a call at the Urbana School District 116.”
8. Think about how you’d answer this interview question.
Ruedi Wealth Management CEO PAUL RUEDI: “Tell me about some of the most difficult problems you worked on and how you solved them. I ask that because I just want to get a better idea of the way you process information and solve problems.
“My suggestion to people who are asked that question: Don’t try to talk around a question or pretend you have some expertise when you don’t.”
9. Attitude is everything.
UI College of Education Dean CHRYSTALLA MOUZA: “Be humble and confident. Do not just focus on the requirements of the position you are applying to, but do your homework and research the overall organization, their current state, goals and metrics.
“Ask yourself: ‘How can I make a difference and have a positive impact?’ Leaders motivate, encourage, inspire — our coworkers and institutions alike.”
Carle/Health President CEO DR. JIM LEONARD: “Put yourself in the shoes of the interviewer. They are looking for someone who will be a part of solutions and a constructive team member. It’s your chance to shine.”
Fox Development Corp. chairman and founder PETER FOX: “Research the entity that is hiring. Review your résumé so you can articulate why you are the right person.
“Be flexible, so the future employer can appreciate a positive attitude. After the interview, send a handwritten thank-you note.”
10. If at first you don’t succeed, try grad school.
Danville Area Community College President STEPHEN NACCO: “Tom Cruise and I have something in common. We both started out as hotel bellhops.
“The job was miserable enough to motivate Tom to risk rejection by going to every audition he could until he worked his way up to become the movie star we know today.
“What’s different about me is that I actually liked being a bellhop but got fired after referring to the hotel owners as ‘Ma and Pa Kettle.’
“Getting fired motivated me to go for an assistantship and a master’s degree at St. John’s University.”