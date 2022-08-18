Big Ten's whopper of a TV deal worth a closer look
Bob Asmussen
College Football Reporter/Columnist
Bob Asmussen
We asked 35-year Big Ten columnist Bob Asmussen for his take on today's announcement:
Yes, the Big Ten is about to get paid. Elon Musk money. Jed Clampett money (ask your parents).
According to multiple reports, the conference's seven-year deal with Fox, NBC, CBS and Peacock is worth over $1 billion annually.
That's all good for the Big Ten. But what fans care about is being able to watch their teams.
While the Big Ten is adding to its checking account, viewers are going to have to dip into theirs. Adding streaming services costs. Peacock is $5 per month or $10 if you want to skip the commercials. I have to see what games will be shown before making a commitment.
Expect the Big Ten to split up the top games between the different broadcasters. The league football championship is being divided, with each of the networks getting their turns.
Is the new deal good for the Big Ten? Of course. Is it good for consumers?
Too early to tell.

