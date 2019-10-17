Drop questions into Tom's Mailbag by clicking here

CHAMPAIGN — Biggby Coffee is closing its Champaign shop this Sunday.

It "truly saddens me to announce that our last day of business will be this Sunday," franchise owner Jim Goetz said on Facebook, citing upcoming state regulations and competition.

The store at 401 S. Mattis Ave. opened in 2013.

A Starbucks is soon opening this fall at the corner of Springfield and Mattis avenues, and a new Dunkin' Donuts opened earlier this year nearby on Springfield.

In February, Biggby closed its location at Market Place Mall, which opened in 2011.