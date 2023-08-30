CHAMPAIGN — After more than three decades as a bar owner in downtown Champaign, Chris Knight said he’s ready to retire.
Knight’s bar, The Blind Pig Company at 120 N. Walnut St., has been listed for $1.15 million.
The sale includes the part of the bar that’s at that address, along with two apartments on the second and third floors of the building, both leased, said local Realtor Dan Manolakes. There’s an adjoining part of the bar in leased space at 118 N. Walnut St., Manolakes said.
The listing was just signed Tuesday morning and wasn’t posted yet, but Manolakes said he’s already had interest from a couple of prospective buyers.
“It’s going to have a lot of interest,” he predicted.
Manolakes was also the Realtor who recently listed and sold the iconic Brass Rail bar in downtown Champaign, for which there was a lot of buyer interest.
“If we can match that, that will be incredible,” he said.
Knight said he’s nearly 70 and has a 4-year-old child he wants to spend more quality time with.
What else he plans to do in retirement is “nothing,” he said.
“I just want to retire. I’ve been in this business for over 30 years.”
On his way to retirement, Knight has also placed an ad in the beer industry publication ProBrewer looking for a buyer for The Blind Pig Brewery packaging operation at 505 N. Market St., C.
The packaging operation is priced at $435,000, and a buyer who also wants to purchase another one of Knight’s businesses — The Blind Pig Brewery brewpub/taproom at 120 N. Neil St., C — could get both for $957,000, he said.
The packaging business turns out dozens of different beers in cans and kegs and distributes them throughout Illinois with the exception of Chicago, Knight said. The flagship — and still best-selling beer — is U of IPA, he said.
His main focus right now is selling the bar on Walnut Street, Knight said.
He opened the original The Blind Pig at 6 Taylor St., C, in 1990 and later moved the bar to its current spot.
The Blind Pig name came from a program he once watched on prohibition, in which blind pig was referred to as another name for a speakeasy, Knight said.