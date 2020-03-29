One need not have a finance background to serve on CURT ANDERSON’s team at Busey Wealth Management — so long as they’re willing to abide by the one unbreakable rule of the workplace.
“No drama,” Anderson says. “It can suck the energy out of your office, your company and your associates.”
A Danville native and 1977 Southern Methodist University grad, Anderson reported to work at Busey in 1984 — and hasn’t left, being bumped up to president of its wealth management division in 2016.
He took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 17th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting local leaders of organizations big and small.
The worst job I ever had was ... unloading boxcars at my father’s lumber yard in the scorching summer sun — one 2-by-8 at a time — when I was in high school and college.
Second place: walking beans. Both built character.
My philosophy on meetings is ... start on time, end on time, make them meaningful and try to keep to one hour or less.
I’m frugal in that my wife says I drink cheap wine.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... you worry about everything and everyone all the time.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... taking my entire family — including our 2- and 4-year-old grandchildren — to Italy last summer for two weeks.
Toured Rome, Florence, Positano and my personal favorite, Tuscany. Had the vacation of a lifetime.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... Behavioral Finance from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University. I have used the concepts learned — regarding why people make the financial decisions they make — every single day of my professional career.
Second place: Pop Rock.
One of my guest lecturers was Boz Scaggs.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 6 a.m. and into work by 7:15. You get a lot done when no one thinks you’re there.
My exercise routine consists of ... walking. I walk the golf course, the beach, Sammy the dog and always take the stairs at work.
My single favorite moment of all time in this job was ... being recognized twice as one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management in America by Pensions & Investments.
It means a great deal to me that our associates are fulfilled and happy working here, which translates into wonderful customer service and successful outcomes.
I can’t live without ... my wife, Jo, my family, my associates and my clients. My entire life is about building and maintaining relationships.
My business role model is ... Herb Kelleher, the co-founder and former CEO of Southwest Airlines. He was so passionate about his business, his customers and his employees.
Among his many famous quotes, one of my favorites is the following: “Think small and act small and we’ll get bigger. Think big and act big and we’ll get smaller.”
The biggest business risk I ever took was ... hiring individuals with absolutely no financial industry experience because I believed first and foremost, they were amazing human beings.Haven’t been disappointed yet.
The next big thing in my line of work is ... watching the young, talented and passionate leadership team at Busey Wealth Management take this company to heights I could only dream of.