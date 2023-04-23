Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Sunrun Installation Service, Komi Tadjere, rooftop solar at 615 Krebs Drive, $40198.
— Owen Builders, LLC, Willis Regier, deck and screen room at 1408 Theodore Drive, $37,008.
— Robby Cekander Home Services, Andrew Cox and Cana English, basement finish at 3907 Obsidian Drive, $29,810.
— Contemporary Solar, Paul and Martha Diehl, rooftop solar at 2801 Prairie Meadow Drive, $37,296.
— Quality Pools by Design, Joseph and Erica Smallwood, new in-ground pool at 1114 Birkdale Drive, $40,750.
— JSM Development Services, LLC, JSM Management, restaurant remodel – Cao Hot Pot at 608 S. Sixth St., $25,500.
— Fox Design Group, Champaign Marketplace, LLC, Dick’s remodel at 2000 N. Neil St., $3,278,985.
— Bash Bepper Roofing, 105 Green Series, MF roof replacement at 105 E. Green St., $44,880.
— TAG Residential LLC, new single family dwelling at 2316 Lovie Lane, $232,900.
— TAG Residential LLC, new single family dwelling at 2318 Lovie Lane, $238,900.
— TAG Residential LLC, new single family dwelling at 2320 Lovie Lane, $234,900.
— TAG Residential LLC, new single family dwelling at 2324 Lovie Lane, $241,900.
— TAG Residential LLC, new single family dwelling at 2326 Lovie Lane, $234,900.
— TAG Residential LLC, new single family dwelling at 2328 Lovie Lane, $238,900.
— Cundiff Home Improvements, Victor and Katherine Walczak, finish basement at 2106 Emerald Drive, $48,325.
— Revolution Solar, Ernesto Zepeda and Gonza Flores, rooftop solar at 2113 Emerald Drive, $43,152.
— Sunrun Installation Service, Donna Kindle, rooftop solar at 207 E. Hill St., $36,280.
— Route 66 Solar, Neelan and Xue Coleman, rooftop solar at 3923 Daffodil Lane, $26,500.
— KAP Architecture, LLC, Pacifica Champaign, lobby and leasing office at 28 E. Green St., $324,389.
— Janna Hagensick, FLC 103 E. Chalmers, apartment remodel at FLC 103 E. Chalmers, $37,600.
— Legacy 1943 LLC, Fairlawn Real Estate, Demolition at 405 Stoughton St., $100,000.
— Legacy 1943 LLC, Fairlawn Real Estate, Demolition at 407 Stoughton St., $30,000.
— Legacy 1943 LLC, Fairlawn Real Estate, Demolition at 407½ Stoughton St., $30,000.
— Legacy 1943 LLC, Fairlawn Real Estate, Demolition at 409 Stoughton St., $30,000.
— Sun Structures Design, Qiu Bin Weng and Ming Huan Lin, sunroom addition at 301 Corey Lane, $31,954.
— American Deck and Sunroom, Mark and Sandra Williams, deck replacement at 1605 W. White St., $26,050.
— Edelman, Inc., Anthony and Susan Curtis, rooftop solar at 3306 Summerview Ln., $37,328.
— Mike Martin Builders, Andrew and Sarah Newman, kitchen remodel at 1010 W. Clark St., $146,303.
— Heights Tower Service, Inc., Sharad Tak, cell tower modifications at 502 S. Neil St., $30,000.
— Ward Contracting and Building Restoration, Inc., Newman Foundation, Newman Center remodel at 602 E. Armory Ave., $200,000.
— Jacobs Telecommunications, Kenco Ltd., cell tower modifications 509 S. Country Fair Drive, $25,000.
— Olympic Construction, The Carle Foundation, Carle Clinic remodel at 1701 W. Curtis Rd., $147,777.
— Kustom US. SQ Illinois Latitude, LLC, repair of water damage at 508 E. University Ave., $500,000.
— Kustom US, SQ Illinois Latitude, LLC, repair of water damage at 608 E. University Ave., $750,000.
— Andrew Fell Arch and Design, John Brown, accessory storage building at 2613 S. Rising Rd., $167,736.
— Architectural Expressions, 217 Properties, LLC, warehouse and office at 303 N. Country Fair Drive, $900,000.
— ATS Custom Construction, Mike Brusatte, deck addition at 2508 Nottingham St., $36,494.
— CR Solar, Romuel Perez and Jane Aileen, rooftop solar at 3201 Katie Lynn Drive, $28,221.
— Sun Structures Design, Debra Skaggs, Four seasons patio room addition at 1618 W. Park Ave., $42,032.
— Darcy Bean Construction, Sarah Lockmiller, bathroom remodel at 2012 O’Donnell Drive, $52,150.
— Armstrong Builders of Champaign, finishing basement at 3801 Slate Drive, $26,500.
— Sunrun Installation, Alaina Smith, rooftop solar at 1209 Gertrude Ave., $27,213.
— Greater Good Restoration, Julie Boyd, roof replacement at 505 N. Draper Ave.
— Perry Biddle, Frank Panzer, new detached garage at 606 S. Victor St., $30,000.
— MRV Architects, Buddy Bells Land Holdings, Taco Bell Restaurant at 2003 W. Springfield Ave., $989,000.
