Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
TAG Residential LLC, basement finish at single-family residence at 2310 Lovie Lane, $30,800.
James M. Slauch, roof, windows and doors at single-family residence at 2708 Woodridge Road, $101,000.
Midwest Heritage Construction, master bedroom/bath remodeling at single-family residence at 2607 Pine Valley Drive, $59,000.
New Prairie Construction, basement finish at 806 Dodds Drive, $29,758.
SAANG Inc., creating two vanilla boxes for future tenants at 2437-2439 Village Green Place, $90,000.
JSM Development Services, addition to Little Legends day care at 4402 Nicklaus Drive, $600,000.
Mahomet
Jason Stephen, new single-family residence at 1312 Garwood Drive, $240,000.
Don Franke, new single-family residence at 601 Red Bud Drive, $210,000.
Doug Johnson, new single-family residence at 1912 Littlefield Lane, $296,000.
Paul Philips, new single-family residence at 1203 Sandstone Court, $500,000.
Rob Frerichs, new single-family residence at 1317 Sweet Grass Drive, $300,000.
Issac and Jenn Behrens, pool at 1303 Briarwood Lane, $69,836.
Don Franke, new single-family residence at 712 Gavin Road, $175,000.
Rantoul
C&K Builders, renovation and alterations at First Baptist Church at 401 Glenwood Drive, $40,270.
Savoy
Premier Homes of Illinois, Inc., new single-family residence at 4 Reddington Court, $500,000.
Stephens Homes, new single-family residence at 1006 Declaration, $250,000.
J3 Construction Inc., alteration at Walmart at 505 S. Dunlap Ave., $348,600.
Urbana
Midwest Home Improvement LLC, alteration/renovation/remodeling at single-family residence at 1001 E. Delaware Ave., $27,750.
New Prairie Construction Co., alteration/renovation/remodeling at single-family residence at 23 Montclair Road, $48,596.
J.H. Findorff & Son, alteration of emergency room offices at Carle Foundation Hospital at 611 W. Park St., $502,389.
J.H. Findorff & Son, alteration of kitchen and dining room at Carle Foundation Hospital at 611 W. Park St., $10,628,725.
J.H. Findorff & Son, alteration of emergency department at Carle Foundation Hospital at 611 W. Park St., $1,536,346.